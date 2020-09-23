Letter: Kudos to Thomas for speaking out

I would like to double down on the support given to USC Aiken baseball coach Kenny Thomas from both Jason Crane with the Aiken County school board, and Bob Brookshire, chairman of the Aiken County Republican Party. The support regards Mr. Thomas’ remarks on his Facebook page about stickers on the helmets of the Clemson Tigers football team which promoted the Black Lives Matter movement, and calling said stickers “shameful.”
He is absolutely correct to label the sight of them shameful for two reasons: (1) he correctly admonished the Clemson team, school and coach for allowing politics to become any part of collegiate sports, and (2) he no doubt realizes that the Black Lives Matter movement is not some small, local or regional wail and cry for police to use less force on Black offenders. Even if the offenders have long records, it does not excuse the excessive force resulting in unnecessary deaths, however, and I’m not condoning such brutal force, but the Black Lives Matter organization is a well-managed and substantially financed organization.
It promotes and encourages the prolonged burning, looting and bullying in many major and secondary cities in the U.S., and Thomas is justifiably repulsed by that organization as am I. I'm sure many others in Aiken and the CSRA are as well. While we all want to see equality under the law, and for all citizens regardless of race or ethnicity to be treated fairly, I implore the City of Aiken in general, and USC Aiken in particular to disavow the Black Lives Matter movement, and strongly discourage any of its demonstrations here in Aiken. The less visible these organizations become, and the more civil and respectful we are towards each other. This will do more to further harmony among the races than prolonged demonstrations will ever achieve. So kudos to Thomas for having the temerity to voice what many of us also believe.
Robert E. Simmons
Warrenville