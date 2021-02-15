Letter: Killing deer is immoral, wrong

Again, I speak for those who cannot. I reference yet another cowardly decision to kill for convenience, i.e. culling of deer in Woodside rather than addressing a moral, workable solution for the long term.
Many, if not most, of these deer are trusting of people and all but tame, having co-existed in this area and these neighborhoods for years. To kill them in this way is blood, it is brutal and it is wrong not matter how quietly and cleanly it is done.
It is also wholly unnecessary and is only a public Band-Aid fix to appease complaints. Other lasting solutions to these issues do exist. They are not instant.
Screenings, plantings, buildings and other things can be tempered to discourage the deer, and they work. Where are Aiken’s finest minds?
In a community with banners claiming “Character First,” where horses are king, where lovely words are preserved and enjoyed, and where gracious living makes us an enviable oasis of commerce and leisurely pursuit, surely these detestable actions in Woodside do not fit. I am ashamed and disgusted that these atrocities are occurring and voices are largely silent.
I speak because I would want someone to speak for me if I were helpless. I speak because some things are just wrong, no matter how they are presented to be right. Where is Aiken’s collective voice? Why are we silent? Where does this end?
We all now that all evil needs to flourish is for good men to do nothing. We’ve seen plenty of that in this community and in this nation.
I am forever grateful to the professor who taught me that if we do not speak because we think something’s does not affect us, eventually it will affect us and it will be too late to speak.
Innocent blood cries out. It does not go away – no matter whose it is. The frog placed in cold water is unknowing that as to temperature is turned up he will be cooked – but it happens gradually until it is too late.
We had better stand for right when it is right to do so. It is right for this killing of deer to stop. It is right that this disgusting decision for Woodside to be stayed – quick fixes are rarely best.
Many wrongs not be done in comfort. May sensible solutions be honestly sought. May decency prevail. Surely we are better than this.
May God help us.
Susan Waldrop Giddings
Aiken