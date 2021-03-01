Letter: Keeping the wheels turning

With the Democratic Party now in control of the executive branch and marginally in control of the House and Senate, after only three weeks in office, it would appear that the scene is already set for the wheels of our nation to be seriously impaired by a number of Democrats functioning like loose lug nuts.
Sadly, the loosest of lug nuts appears to be our newly elected president Joe Biden. During his inauguration day speech he somberly proclaimed “After a year of pain and loss, it’s time to unite, heal and rebuild.” Subsequently, he irresponsibly signed over an incredible 40 executive orders. In the process, without any effort to engage in a bipartisan legislative process, he mindlessly undid numerous actions of the Trump administration which, prior to the coronavirus scourge, had been at the core of unprecedented economic revival, border security, job and wage growth, energy independence and Mid-East peace to name a few of a vast number of nation-building accomplishments.
With his words of bipartisan unity, healing and rebuilding torn asunder by his subsequent actions, President Biden’s dubious performance to date can be aptly defined by the Yiddish expression “schmozzle” meaning a “disorganized mess.”
On par with President Biden’s loose lug nut status are the Democratic members of Congress. Personified by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, this whole entourage of Trump haters have unsuccessfully spent the last five years preoccupied in a fruitless effort to impeach or re-impeach our former president. In pursuit of this costly and time consuming charade, they have neglected their fundamental responsibilities and left our nation wide open to the inroads made by their radical socialist compatriots. Their time could have been better spent attending a course in anger management.
Word count limitations preclude my elaborating on other loose lug nut designees. Suffice it to say that they include Democratic governors, mayors and other elected leaders who, lacking intestinal fortitude, have allowed domestic terrorists to loot, burn, destroy and kill in their areas of responsibility even as they discredited, thwarted and defunded law enforcement. In addition, we can’t forget the mainstream media and unscrupulous social “big tech” media conspirators. Both are purveyors of partisan and socialist propaganda and manipulators of what information citizens are allowed to see, say and access. Left unchallenged, their power hungry leadership has the aroma of the late 19th century “robber barons who acquired vast wealth by exploitation and ruthlessness.”
Finally, and the most disheartening are the blissfully ignorant Democratic voters who have a propensity for electing and reelecting so many incompetent candidates striving for national, state and local leadership roles. Even among this group of designees there is hope for enlightenment and change. Given the executive order debacle and mean-spirited impeachment defeat in the first month of the new administration’s reign and the potential for further calamitous outcomes in the remaining 47 months, usual Democratic voters may well become disillusioned with the party and reconsider their affiliation. With achievable, economically sound goals and carefully vetted candidates, Republicans can restore the balance of power and equip the wheels of the nation with properly functioning lug nuts ready to safely serve all our citizens.
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken