Letter: Keep law enforcement in your prayers

Our police officers, both city and county, constantly put themselves in harms way to protect us. I appreciate and thank them for all they do. We are especially blessed in this area to have a Chief of Police and a County Sheriff and officers who go out of their way, putting in much extra time and effort, to work closely with all of us.
We all have our concerns and grievances and the current health and societal stressors weigh heavily upon us all. Our law enforcement officers live in this same environment and work very closely with the communities to address the issues. Thanks, and God bless to all these wonderful people. Please keep them in your prayers.
Roger Rollins
Aiken