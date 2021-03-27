Letter: Joye in Aiken teaches students about music

I read with interest and pleasure the recent article describing the virtual outreach program to be offered in the Aiken school district by the Aiken Symphony in coming months. At Joye in Aiken, we share the symphony’s goal of bringing important educational resources to teachers and students in a year when both are struggling, and are delighted to see another organization joining in that effort.
This winter, with the dedicated help of the Aiken school district, Joye in Aiken developed and disseminated two serieses of in-depth instructional videos (one for elementary students and one for middle and high school classrooms). Created specifically for Aiken County by our nationally and internationally-known artists (most of them Juilliard-trained), the lessons have now been used in every public middle and elementary school in the county, as well as in two private schools. We offer heartfelt thanks to Jeanie Glover and Kathy Langston of the district staff for their invaluable assistance in recruiting teachers and principals into the program, and in disseminating the lessons.
Our Kidz Bop series for elementary students brought together a team of renowned artists from across the country to instruct on topics including South Carolina’s own jazz legends, the Great Migration and the Harlem Renaissance. These interdisciplinary videos (accompanied by a resource guide with related readings and play lists) allowed students not only to explore the tenets of jazz, but also to understand the social and economic influences of those eras.
Our intensive instructional series for middle and high school students (“Stretch Your Ears: Listening to the World of Music”) focused on active listening, while introducing students to the styles, elements and history of American folk music. The series was accompanied by professional development for the participating teachers, an extensive guide with additional classroom resources and assignments, follow-up to track outcomes and even a Socratic seminar to allow the students to explore the themes raised in the lessons.
Reactions from both students and teachers was extremely positive. Teachers reported that the lessons fit well into the curriculum, broadened their teaching methods, engaged the students’ interest and creativity, and helped students learn not only about music but also about history, social movements, cultural influences and other art forms.
Intensive and well-designed virtual instruction can clearly be an important addition to the resources available to our teachers and students. We hope to expand our virtual program and offer innovative approaches to music education in 2022, even as we resume the live, in-person performances that are so important a part of our educational outreach program.
Janice Jennings
Executive Director, Joye in Aiken