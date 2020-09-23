Letter: Jordan's comments cause concern

This letter is in response to the issue of the USC Aiken baseball coach and the related stories in Aiken Standard. We find it troubling that the coach’s comments were couched as being racist and hateful by those quoted in the articles without any supporting data.
A statement that was presented as a quote by USCA Chancellor Dr. Jordan definitely raised a concern, “Vote for people who will put judges in place who change the law.” Hopefully this was a mistake by the writer. If this is what is being promulgated by the university, we have a big problem. As the chancellor, and all should know, a judge’s role is not to “change the law” but to interpret the law established by legislators.
Additionally, that the university also associated Thomas’ comment with hate, inequity and injustice (again without any supporting data) and would not be tolerated is of concern. We appreciate and associate with the email by Jason Crane, a member of the Aiken County school board, to the USCA president regarding the handling of the issue by Chancellor Jordan and the university as well as the letter to the editor by Bob Brookshire.
Don and Bonnie Meadows
Aiken