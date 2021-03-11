Letter: Join together to fight litter

As we all can clearly see, Aiken County is getting more trashy by the day. It has gotten steadily worse since the work-release prisoners were transferred to Johnston a few years ago and are no longer cleaning our roadsides on a daily basis. I applauded the many citizens and groups picking-up trash in their area monthly, but we’re falling behind.
I offer a few helpful solutions:
First, Calvary Chapel in Aiken, cleans up Croft Mill Road, between the 118 bypass and Highway 19 each month. I challenge other area churches to adopt a highway and do the same.
Secondly, Aiken County should bite the bullet and send vans to Johnston daily to bring the prisoners back to clean the roadsides. Yes, it will cost money to do this, but one of the most beautiful and charming areas in the entire U.S. is becoming a trash heap.
Thirdly, we need to have a public service campaign with road signs, newspaper and radio public service ads educating the populous that it is not OK to throw cans and trash out the window or let loose trash fly out of the back of pickup trucks. Escalate trashing to be socially unacceptable like the MADD mothers accomplished with drunk driving.
Lastly, incorporate litter education into the school curriculum. Teach youngsters it’s not OK to trash up their neighborhood or town. Learning young will help create lifelong anti-littering citizens.
Let’s all join together; it’s time to reclaim our beautiful Aiken County.
Claude O'Donovan
Aiken