Letter: Joe Wilson should resign

Yesterday I received a full-sized tri-fold brochure from Joe Wilson. I am outraged that Wilson would think it useful to squander taxpayer money on such propaganda when he just won an election. It makes no sense, but then we are talking about his decisions.
Wilson needs to be reminded one more time that he is utterly reprehensible. What he says means nothing. He does not represent me. He peddles and supports lies, and does nothing to help our state except to make us look bad in the eyes of our countrymen. He should immediately resign. He is guilty of complicity to sedition by supporting the lies repeated by Donald Trump and perpetuating the lie that Trump won the election.
Since Wilson will never take the noble and virtuous step of resigning, I suggest that he work toward seeing that our citizens are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a speed and efficiency required by the direness of the pandemic. Perhaps he could be working on ways to help students whose educations have been so ruinously impacted by the pandemic.
Perhaps he could work on trying to pass some meaningful bills that would expeditiously and monetarily assist all those in financial distress at this disturbing time. These are things that would actually help those he represents rather than the things he publishes to make himself look good. I often wonder how a person of so little conscience can feel good about themselves enough to be able to sleep at night.
The only thing Wilson needs to be publishing is an admission of his complicity in supporting the ludicrous lies promulgated by Donald Trump and an apology to those who have counted on him to uphold his oath of office. I wish all who agree with me on this matter would return his brochures to Joe Wilson as I have.
Beatrice B. McGhee
Aiken