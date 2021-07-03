Letter: It's time to celebrate our freedoms

My country ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, is no longer sung with pride by so
many who are blessed to be free. They have forgotten all the sacrifices and all
those who died. I'm watching as years go by, the demise of a country once held
up high. How long can a nation continue to stand, amid voices of anger, hatred
and division in this land?
Secular schools teach contempt and blame; America, they don't even want to say
your name, as they indoctrinate the children with visions of shame. If the children
are not taught, all greatness will be forgot, and "Old Glory" will fade into history,
of this I am afraid.
To those who love this land, please stand up now while you still can. Be grateful
for your freedoms, put your hand over your heart, remember those who went
before, and let us all do our part; to be the best that we are able, to keep America
strong and stable.
Let freedom ring!
Linda Hale Sarkany
Aiken