Letter: It's time to celebrate our freedoms

Letters to the editor-2021
Canva

My country ’tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, is no longer sung with pride by so

many who are blessed to be free. They have forgotten all the sacrifices and all

those who died. I'm watching as years go by, the demise of a country once held

up high. How long can a nation continue to stand, amid voices of anger, hatred

and division in this land?

Secular schools teach contempt and blame; America, they don't even want to say

your name, as they indoctrinate the children with visions of shame. If the children

are not taught, all greatness will be forgot, and "Old Glory" will fade into history,

of this I am afraid.

To those who love this land, please stand up now while you still can. Be grateful

for your freedoms, put your hand over your heart, remember those who went

before, and let us all do our part; to be the best that we are able, to keep America

strong and stable.

Let freedom ring!

Linda Hale Sarkany

Aiken


