Letter: Is sending humans to Mars affordable?

Like many people I try not to purchase things I cannot afford.
If money were not a concern and I had no problem going deeply in debt, I would be the owner of a 2021 Ford F-150 with all the bells and whistles rather than a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck. And I would own a similarly equipped 2021 Lincoln SUV instead of a 2017 Ford Escape SUV. If I thought I really needed to spend that kind of money, I would see what other expenditures I could reduce or eliminate.
We are now used to thinking it is OK for our government to go into debt for trillions of dollars. However, I believe it is foolhardy to believe that thinking is OK. First, let us reduce expenditures in other areas.
One area that comes to mind is sending humans to Mars. Yes, it is glamorous, would show how technologically wonderful we are and, just like the moon, it is there.
But can we afford it? One estimate has the cost of sending humans to Mars at $100 billion to $500 billion per mission. The engineer/astronaut making that estimate suggests that the likely cost per mission is closer to $500 billion or more.
I do not think the U.S. government can afford to send humans to Mars.
Gale Hovey
Aiken