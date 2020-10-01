Letter: In memory of Gene Cato

I write in tribute to one of Aiken's best, Gene Cato, 69, who died in his adopted Beaufort, of COVID-19 on July 28.
After roughly three weeks of pain – most of that time attached to a ventilator – Gene lost his wrestling match with the invisible agent of death that he had railed against in life.
Part of the cruelty of this viral scourge is that it does not allow a basic human vigil for the sick or our natural mourning for the departed. We cannot gather together to wish our loved ones health or to cling to each other in grief once that hope has been taken from us.
The coronavirus has changed the rhythm of our very lives, preventing us from coming together for births and birthdays, weddings and funerals, work and play. We now reach each other over Instagram, tweet on Twitter and gather as if in front of virtual campfires typing into Facebook Messenger.
A year ago, in the earlier times, Gene's Aiken High School Class of 1969 held a 50th Reunion. They had a great time and vowed that they would keep connected. And they did; some on joint vacations, but mainly they got together on their Facebook pages.
With Gene's unmatched wit, wisdom and natural leadership, his page became among the most visited. His posts were about music – any kind, as long as it was exceptional – food, especially Mexican or Lowcountry, and whatever was going on in someone's life or in the life of the country.
Then the terrible morning dawned when we turned on our computers to find that Gene was stricken with COVID-19. Throughout July, many dozens of close friends scrolled through their Facebook pages in a virtual vigil for any news of their dear friend, checking in at all times of day, literally from coast to coast.
For weeks after the final sad news came, the class of '69 kept meeting on their pages, kept consoling each other in the ways that Gene made them laugh and think and feel for those who could not help themselves.
They spoke about how Gene had left Aiken for the University of South Carolina where he earned two degrees in early childhood education, where he met and later married Marilyn Stanfield of Anderson – in a union of love and compassion until her passing in 2012. The couple moved to Beaufort in 1982 when Gene was named director of child development at the Baptist Church of Beaufort and Marilyn cared for the most fragile as an RN in the Beaufort hospital’s maternity ward. The Catos were dedicated advocates for kids with disabilities, working to mainstream special needs children and bringing three of them into their home.
They leave two surviving “special” sons, orphaned for a second time, five biological children, 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and together Gene and Marilyn leave two brothers, five sisters and a host of nieces and nephews, all devoted to their “Daddy Gene.”
Steve Hale
Aiken