Letter: In celebration of newspaper week

Celebrating Newspaper Week
October 4-10, 2020
My newspaper greets me every morning.
A simple breakfast and a cup of coffee – or two,
But the breakfast dessert is my newspaper.
Featuring news of the day
Things to do Today
What's new at the Museum
Classified ads – bargains to explore.
Letters to the Editor – a community forum
Local columnists – two views
Devine and DeStefano – Point and Counterpoint
Sponsoring The Poet's Platform – recognizing local artistic talent
Special supplements – to name a few –
Remembering the Holocaust
Memorial Day and Veterans Day Tributes
Emergency Preparedness
The 2020 Business Card Directory
Sunday's The Best of the Best
Teaching tools for schooling children at home
The comics, the crossword and other puzzles to keep our minds sharp
Entertainment – Weekly TV
Theater listings – Exhibits at The Center for the Arts
Concerts at Etherredge Center USCA
Notices of Course Offerings by the Academy of Lifelong Learning
Multiple media sites for interested readers.
For me, the paper edition is best.
I can write in the margins, underline words.
I can clip an article that appeals to me
to read and reread, to save, or to share with a friend.
I don't have to plug it in or turn it on and off,
Or charge the batteries.
Ir is biodegradable and not harmful to the environment.
and has numerous household uses.
However, if you choose, you can read it online.
I salute my carrier, Henry Byrd,
and all the other carriers who make sure that
The Aiken Standard is delivered on time every day.
Rumors abound about the demise of the newspaper.
Please tell me it isn't so.
I will have lost a friend, a companion.
The Aiken Standard is a treasure not to be lost.
The Aiken Standard measures up to the Gold Standard
for hometown newspapers!
Joan M. Lacombe
Aiken's Poet Laureate