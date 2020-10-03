You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: In celebration of newspaper week

Celebrating Newspaper Week

October 4-10, 2020

My newspaper greets me every morning.

A simple breakfast and a cup of coffee – or two,

But the breakfast dessert is my newspaper.

Featuring news of the day

Things to do Today

What's new at the Museum

Classified ads – bargains to explore.

Letters to the Editor – a community forum

Local columnists – two views

Devine and DeStefano – Point and Counterpoint

Sponsoring The Poet's Platform – recognizing local artistic talent

Special supplements – to name a few –

Remembering the Holocaust

Memorial Day and Veterans Day Tributes

Emergency Preparedness

The 2020 Business Card Directory

Sunday's The Best of the Best

Teaching tools for schooling children at home

The comics, the crossword and other puzzles to keep our minds sharp

Entertainment – Weekly TV

Theater listings – Exhibits at The Center for the Arts

Concerts at Etherredge Center USCA

Notices of Course Offerings by the Academy of Lifelong Learning

Multiple media sites for interested readers.

For me, the paper edition is best.

I can write in the margins, underline words.

I can clip an article that appeals to me

to read and reread, to save, or to share with a friend.

I don't have to plug it in or turn it on and off,

Or charge the batteries.

Ir is biodegradable and not harmful to the environment.

and has numerous household uses.

However, if you choose, you can read it online.

I salute my carrier, Henry Byrd,

and all the other carriers who make sure that

The Aiken Standard is delivered on time every day.

Rumors abound about the demise of the newspaper.

Please tell me it isn't so.

I will have lost a friend, a companion.

The Aiken Standard is a treasure not to be lost.

The Aiken Standard measures up to the Gold Standard

for hometown newspapers!

Joan M. Lacombe

Aiken's Poet Laureate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News