Letter: Images from Washington aren't unifying

We are still protecting the fencing, walls and some "elites" of Washington. Why? The original purpose of protection for the inauguration of people and property has long passed. To accomplish that mission required over 25,000 National Guard troops from all the states at a cost that has already exceeded $500 million. Now we continue with the 10-foot fencing topped with razor wire surrounding an excess of 12 miles perimeter. And what and who are we protecting? The impeachment of former President Trump has ended.
There currently are in excess of 10,000 National Guard troops still employed. And what role do the Capitol police and the Washington district metropolitan police forces have in protecting the fences and buildings? They have a collective force size greater than 6,000 police officers. If the use of this National Guard force is so important to quell a possible riot, why were not similar forces used on all the riots in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Louisville, New York City, Denver, Atlanta and Phoenix where mass looting, burning and deaths occurred this past summer from the Antifa and BLM groups?
We highly recommend the president, Congress and Nancy Pelosi direct the military to immediately stand down and return to their homes. After all, this military image does not represent unity to the world, but rather class division in protecting some of the "elites" of Washington.
A. Budnick
Aiken