Letter: How can people support abortion

It is incomprehensible to me that any Christian could vote for a person or a political party that would support the killing of God's most amazing creation, a precious baby. The government funds Planned Parenthood with almost a half a billion dollars a year.
The government also allows the killing of that baby just before it is born, known as a late-term abortion. Babies can survive at 24 weeks and even before that week. This nation has succumbed to evil practices for human life.
Please search the internet for Dr. Anthony Levatino abortion procedures who performed over 1,200 abortions and why he decided he couldn't perform them anymore. See for yourself what really happens during an abortion and reconsider whether you approve the killing of over a million defenseless babies a year.
Eileen Batten
Aiken