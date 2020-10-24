Letter: Hotel renovation seems doomed

After reading the Sunday article about the current status of the Hotel Aiken project, I couldn’t help coming away with a feeling that this project is doomed. COVID notwithstanding.
Historic Hospitality LLC bids $11 million to renovate and restore. The demolition phase moves slowly because they have to “properly preserve the historic features of the site” (whatever they are) and that “the crew must carefully remove walls and then the architects and engineers must draft plans based on what is revealed.” I imagine those plans are then submitted to various committees and consultants for review dragging the process out to eternity. With requirements like that you might burn through $11 million before the job is done (or even started). I’d be thinking about turning that sprinkler system back on. This could easily take another few years with the lawyers about to get involved and all that.
And what exactly are we trying to preserve here? Would it have made more sense to simply tear it down and put up a “replica” – more or less. You build new but the design harkens back to an earlier era. Put a few remnants from the old building into a cornerstone, have a ribbon cutting and call it good.
Tom Brusky
Aiken