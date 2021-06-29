Letter: Home relocation letter incomplete

In response to the recent letter regarding the removal of the historic home on Newberry Street, I would challenge the writer to research the entire background of what was promised in order to convince Mr. Bill McGhee to move the house. I also love trees. When three dead trees had to be removed from my yard, I replaced them immediately. I have added at least 10 trees to my property, so I am a tree lover, but I’m also a lover of history.
Aiken also wins kudos for its historic preservation. The McGhees have won many awards from the Aiken Historical Society for their numerous restoration projects. The situation should be investigated so that all sides can be fairly represented.
Linda Naples
Aiken