Letter: Hillary would have handle virus better

Rep. Bill Taylor's recent letter touted the administration's response to COVID-19 and expressed horror at how it might have been handled with Mrs. Clinton as president.
Just to remind him. Following Katrina, former President George W. Bush read the book "Pandemic" about the 1918-20 flu epidemic. Realizing that having something similar to FEMA to handle a pandemic, he proposed a pandemic response team. Such a team was not funded until after he left office, but after it was established, it managed the Ebola and SARS outbreaks. It held regular drills as most emergency response teams do, it gathered equipment and supplies that might be needed and it assigned observers to regions where infectious diseases often originate to provide an early warning system, as it were.
Had Mrs. Clinton been elected, I believe that team would still be in existence and would have been put in charge of the response to COVID-19. Meaning that medical, scientific and emergency response personnel would have been in charge. I would bet that Mrs. Clinton would not have put her son-in-law in charge. And, I bet that she would not have played a single round of golf.
Louise Plodinec
Aiken