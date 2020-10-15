Letter: Hanks will bring fresh ideas to board

Change is good. This letter is regarding the upcoming school board election in North Augusta. Exceptionally competent persons in the community who have the passion, time, professionalism and heart to serve in the education arena, deserve consideration when they are willing to make the necessary sacrifices to serve.
I am endorsing Dr. Patricia Hanks for Aiken County School Board District 4.
As a newcomer, she will bring fresh ideas as well as thoughtful and energetic service to the board. Hanks is a communicator and facilitator; her words are backed up by actions.
She is married and has three grown children; all of which attended North Augusta public schools, one daughter graduated from the governor’s school. All of her children are doing well in their chosen fields. As a retired optometrist, she now stands ready to devote her attention fulltime to education.
Hanks understands that productive action is preceded by thoughtfulness and deliberation. It is preceded by conversation and input from all stakeholders. It is preceded by consideration of how the action will affect all stakeholders. She understands that productive action is preceded by asking the hard questions and considering difficult answers. She understands that productive action is preceded by collaboration and unity of purpose within the board.
She has the intellect to ask the hard questions. She has the patience for respectful dialogue. She has the compassion to hear diverse answers. She has the wisdom which compels thoughtful deliberation. She has the strength to be an active participant in the difficult decision making. Once decisions are made, she will positively support the path forward.
Your vote for Dr. Patricia Hanks as a board member for Aiken County School District 4, will lead to positive changes in our school district.
Rosie Berry
North Augusta