Letter: Haley shows lack of loyalty

Congratulations to Nikki Haley on officially becoming a D.C. Swamp dweller and the role model as a political opportunist.
Given the honor of being selected as our UN Ambassador at a salary of almost $180,000 plus free rent in a 5,900-square-foot apartment at the U.N. at $58,000 per month (not to mention furnishings and perks of limo services, entertainment budget, etc.), it was quite a nice upgrade after she left office in South Carolina. But, the international recognition and exposure for someone obviously with high political ambitions was perhaps even more valuable.
So, how does she thank the person who handed her this opportunity? She quickly and with great fanfare enjoins with her mentor Mitt Romney in stabbing President Trump in the back. If she was in such philosophical disagreement with Trump, why was she so eagerly accepting of the opportunity he afforded her?
She could have chosen just to remain silent recently, and the question is why she did not. It makes one curious about “enticements” or even pay backs, not unlike Romney. That would have been the prudent and classy way to respond, yet she chose to take her chair at the Swamp Table, firmly positioned herself as a RINO, and therefore unreliable to her party.
This says a lot more about her character than President Trump. Obviously, she shows no sense of loyalty and gains the reputation as a person so politically ambitious she will say and do anything on her climb to the top. It certainly makes thinking voters pause to ask themselves if we want even more people of this type in Washington.
J. Collova
Aiken