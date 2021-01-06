Letter: 'Guardian' teachers could save lives

In every case of mass shootings in our schools, most if not all lives were lost before police were able to respond.
If our current policies were changed, in retrospect, the above lives could have been saved and future lives spared.
Specifically, in the unlikely event of terrorism, teachers would be provided with access to a defensive weapon. The number of these “guardian” teachers would be based on the size and strategic arrangement of the facility being protected. Each guardian teacher would be trained and psychologically evaluated for access and use of the firearm. The firearm would be kept in a lock box in an accessible location for the guardian teachers, secured with an electronic lock.
The electronic lock box(es) would only be opened remotely by the school principal or, in his absence, the vice principal in the highly unlikely event of an immediate terrorist threat. The guardian teacher would only have access to the lock box under such extreme, but warranted, conditions.
In summary, “Protection after the fact is not protection; it is sacrifice.”
Terrence Lafferty
Aiken