Letter: Grammar matters

In these times of pandemic and political chicanery it is all too easy to disregard the simple things of language structure. However, these simple things can change understanding and create misunderstanding intentionally or unintentionally. We poets (I received my fifth award for poetry this year) use homophones intentionally but always to convey meaning and hopefully to encourage the reader toward introspection. Obvious errors should be caught by editors, if possible. In today's environment where spoofs and scams are abundant, it is evident that an offer that contains spelling or grammatical errors is probably a scam.
The creators of comic strips should be masters of this technique and there may be contractual obligations which prevent newspaper editors from making corrections. In the paper of Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the comic strip Frazz, there was a probable unintentional use of a homophone that created confusion. In the third frame, the boy provided a choice, "The old mariners called it the November Demon or The Banshee of the Lakes or something." In the fourth frame the mother replies "witch." If the use of that homophone is intentional, then she is calling her boy a user of witchcraft. "Witch" is still incorrect because "witch" would be female and, if the epithet is intentional, she should call her boy a warlock. However, it still doesn't make sense. The proper homophone should be the pronoun "which."
Much ado about nothing? Recently, the provider of benefits to ESS substitute teachers purportedly announced the season opening for substitute teachers to make choices for their benefits. It was bereft of grammatical errors. In this world of scams and spoofs, this should be evident of a scam. When I contacted them and revealed all of the errors to them and while this was inexcusable since they were dealing with teachers, they apologized but even made further errors in their first correction. They claimed they were using a computerized grammar checker and it didn't catch the errors. Sorry, that blame game is unacceptable. Each writer is responsible for their own work. Yes, I'm a retired language arts teacher and these things are obvious to me and I'm proud to say most of my former students at LBC Middle School, but editors are well paid and this is their job. Especially when dealing with teachers, there should be no errors of this kind, but even when dealing with the general public meaning should be intentional and grammar correct. Everything should be properly proofread before being submitted to the public for perusal. Grammar matters.
Douglas Noel
Aiken