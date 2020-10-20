Letter: Graham will do anything to win

People of South Carolina, I beseech you (beg, urge) you to not believe the many false, deceitful and lying ads about Jamie Harrison. I never thought Lindsey Graham would stoop so low. I guess the fear of getting beat by Harrison has led him to leave no stone unturned.
Graham has become so desperate and low-down that he will say and do anything he feels will help get reelected.
His transformation seems to have taken place after he received his VIP Pass from Donald Trump to fly down to his golf course in Florida and spend his weekends playing golf with the big shots. These trips seem to have completely changed his perspective about who he really was.
Graham quickly became a smaller version of Donald Trump. He began to tell more and bigger lies, everything was about pleasing and doing the bidding of his king.
I am asking all South Carolinians to join me in giving Lindsey Graham a permanent vacation at the golf course down in Florida. He can even take Joe Wilson with him. Lets vote them both out of office.
M.P. Bush
Aiken