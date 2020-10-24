Letter: Graham unwavering in support of S.C.

I am writing to offer my support for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s re-election to the U.S. Senate. I have known Sen. Graham since he represented Aiken County and the 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sen. Graham is a tireless worker for the people of Aiken County and South Carolina. He always has the best interest of our state in mind. I admire his ethics and believe he is an honest and trustworthy person.
I retired from the Savannah River Site after working there 33 years, 16 of those in the Savannah River National Laboratory. I can tell you that Sen. Graham’s leadership and support of funding for the SRS is unparalleled. Since his election to Congress, he has led Congressional support for every major program and project at the site. In 2004, Sen. Graham was instrumental in having the Savannah River Technology Center designated as the Savannah River National Laboratory. Having a National Laboratory in our state and especially in Aiken County is of enormous significance because of the diverse economic and technological opportunities it brings to our region.
Most recently Sen. Graham was responsible for having $50 million appropriated for the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative which is scheduled to be built on the USC Aiken campus. The AMC will allow USC Aiken students to observe businesses and industry working alongside SRNL researchers to develop processes and technologies that will enhance not only our state but our nation’s advanced manufacturing capabilities.
As I write this letter, Sen. Graham is working on behalf of homeowners and industries like Kimberly-Clark to push back against the Corps of Engineers in their drive to lower water levels around the Savannah River lock and dam. This effort, if successful, would devastate home values in North Augusta and leave industry and communities without a reliable water source.
Sen. Graham has continued to help tens of thousands of everyday South Carolinians with their veteran's benefits, IRS overreach, Social Security checks, Medicare claims and COVID stimulus checks. In his past term alone, he has helped over 52,000 South Carolinians resolve their disagreements with federal bureaucracies.
Sen. Graham has never lost sight of where he's from and who he represents – returning home to South Carolina from Washington just about every weekend for his entire time in Congress.
I am proud of his work as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, his unwavering support for the men and women who serve in our nation’s armed forces and his role in protecting American interests around the world.
I hope you will join me in supporting Senator Graham’s reelection to the U.S. Senate. You and I as individuals, our State and our Nation need his continued leadership.
Dale K. Haas
Aiken