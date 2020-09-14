Letter: Graham should stand against Trump

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.