Letter: Graham should stand against Trump

Like you, Sen. Graham, I am a veteran. I volunteered at the height of the war in Vietnam because I saw people my age fighting for their country. I could not sit idly by. During my tenure I served on an aircraft carrier in the Gulf of Tonkin. I worked on the flight deck refueling liquid oxygen breathing systems in jet fighters and bombers.
After my deployment I received orders to go to the U.S. Naval Air Station, Naples, Italy. During that time I learned to appreciate the Stars and Stripes newspaper that kept servicemen and women informed about national and international news.
The Trump administration has repeatedly tried to dismantle the newspaper. In a rare bipartisan move, you cosigned on a letter to keep the paper in production because it “is an essential part of our nation’s freedom of the press that serves the very population charged with defending that freedom.” Thank you for that.
Since you went against the administration on that issue I wonder where you stand on other issues vital to the defense our freedom and Constitution.
You have remained silent on the horrendous issue of Putin putting bounties on the heads of American service members. Whenever I email or call your office I always get the same form letter describing your efforts to stand by our military. With all due respect, Senator, I disagree.
NATO has spoken out against the recent poisoning of a Putin critic. Trump continues to disparage NATO and he refuses to admonish Putin for the poisoning. Where do you stand?
Our Department of Homeland Security refused to release a memo in July about Russia fiercely meddling in the 2020 election. Russia is trying to sow distrust about election security and the validity of our elections. Trump is following their lead. Elections are the underpinnings of our democracy. Why are you silent?
Trump appointed a Voter Fraud Commission to prove fraud in the 2016 election. The commission found no evidence. Now he is encouraging his supporters to vote twice to prove that absentee ballot systems are fraught with fraud. Attorney General Barr stands by the false accusations and recently admitted he did not know if voting twice in the same election is illegal. It is! To sow further doubt, Trump tries to dismantle the U.S. Postal Service. Yet again, you say nothing.
I sincerely hope the recent Atlantic article about Trump’s disdain for American military personnel is incorrect. I hope he does not believe that troops are “losers” and “suckers.” With so many other reports corroborating the article, including Fox News, I am afraid they are accurate. Sir, you are a veteran. Are you a “loser”? I am not.
Until the past few years I have been a great admirer of you. You were a maverick, always fighting for democracy and upholding the oath you took to defend our Constitution. Please stand up now and speak the truth. Our democracy is in peril.
Thomas Springsteen
Aiken