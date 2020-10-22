Letter: Graham should not excuse Hillary's behavior

Maria Bartiromo on Fox News channel asked Sen. Lindsey Graham what crimes Hillary Clinton committed when she paid for the phony dossier that falsely charged President Trump with colluding with Russia. Considering that I just voted for Graham, I am outrage at his response.
Graham had the unmitigated gall to say it wasn’t illegal for a politician to use a “smear campaign” to go after an opponent.
I’ve watched politicians play word games to minimize a serious criminal act like when A.G Loretta Lynch under Obama changed the terminology of Hillary Clinton’s investigation to a, “matter” versus an investigation by the FBI.
This is unacceptable to say the least. Clinton violated 18 U.S. Code SS 1001 A-3 using false writing or document knowing it was materially false, fictitious, etc. She committed sedition under 18 U.S. Code SS 2384 by definition in my dictionary as, “causing of discontent, insurrection, or resistance against the government." What she did wasn’t just a smear per say, it was a contrived assault on a duly elected president. She conspired and colluded with Obama and Biden – who according to recent reports – knew all about her phony dossier to take down Trump.
Graham professes to want to know the truth but at the same time gives the miscreants a pass by playing down the actual crimes the above have committed. Referrals should be made to the FBI and DOJ for investigation and prosecution.
As a former law enforcement officer I for one demand that the above be brought to justice for the misery that they put the country through and the tax dollars wasted on fictitious charges.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville