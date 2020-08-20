Letter: Graham doesn't deserve your vote

It looks like Lindsey Graham and Jamie Harrison are in a dead-heat.
While another million individuals filed for first time unemployment, Graham made sure that the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation ran out.
Graham has flipped 180 degrees on Trump. He went from a detractor to Trump's No. 1 cheerleader. Even his committee in the Senate is pushing the "Obamagate" conspiracy theory. While residents of this state were getting infected at the rate of approximately 1,500 daily, our senator was voting to confirm a McConnell judge.
Jamie Harrison wants to expand healthcare in South Carolina, Graham wants to abolish the Affordable Care Act.
Wall Street and Main Street seem to be living in two different countries. Wall Street is set to break new records with our tax dollars, and Main Street continues to contract. The unemployment compensation which helped keep small business in operation has now expired.
To a hedge fund manager $600 a week is walking around money, but to Jane and Joe Paycheck $600 a week is the difference between staying safe or getting evicted.
Right now Lindsey Graham's No. 1 priority is being ready to play golf when Trump rings him. Graham doesn't deserve to be reelected, he's had his chance and he's showed us what he's made of.
Jamie Harrison needs to be the next senator from the State of South Carolina.
James Horch
Aiken