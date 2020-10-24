Letter: Graham a champion for liberty

I support Lindsey Graham because he is a courageous supporter of the Second Amendment. Graham is "A" rated by the National Rifle Association and his record is sound. He's voted for concealed carry reciprocity legislation and opposed bans of commonly owned firearms used for hunting, recreational shooting, and self-defense.
As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham assisted in the confirmation of hundreds of federal judges who respect the Second Amendment.
But a vote for his opponent would flip the Senate into Democratic hands, putting anti-Second Amendment extremist New York Sen. Chuck Schumer in charge. This would be a dream for billionaire Michael Bloomberg and the anti-gun elites, who wish to buy this election. We can't afford to let this happen in South Carolina.
Lindsey Graham champions freedom and our constitutional liberties. Join me in re-electing him the the U. S. Senate on Nov. 3.
Elizabeth Houle
Aiken