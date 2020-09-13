Letter: GOP is cult of personality

Lately I've heard and seen the words "defund the police." The way I've heard the right repeat the term, I thought maybe it's a plank in Democrats' 2020 platform, and after some research much to my surprise those words aren't in or implied in the Dems' platform. So who keeps regurgitating the "defund" pablum … mostly right-wing opinionists. Think about this when someone signs off with: "Even when I'm wrong I'm right." That's not a healthy attitude. The Republicans appear not to stand for anything. Maybe they are afraid to publish a document, because they change their minds like I change my socks.
Let's go back to "defund the police." As a matter of fact, the only one talking seriously about that is President Trump by defunding cities.
This is how I and most Dems I know think: If you can do something for someone less fortunate, don't expect a pat on the back, stay humble and, if new information makes you change your mind, be ready to articulate it.
Sen. Graham has changed how he thinks about Trump and it appears to me that's because he's afraid of him.
So if you're happy with the government's response to COVID-19, and you want to defund the police, vote for the incumbents. If you're tired of the "American carnage" and the non-response to COVID-19, vote for the opposition. They have a plan to build off of. All the Republicans have is a cult of personality, and that's not a vaccine.
James Horch
Aiken