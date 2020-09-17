Letter: GOP convention was encouraging

News stories, I always thought, are supposed to be neutral, factual reports of events. The Associated Press Articles on the GOP convention have been too biased to be considered news.
Despite the debilitating effects of the pandemic, the violence and wanton destruction in our country, the division and animosity, the natural disasters, the atmosphere of the portions of the convention I watched were hopeful.
I was encouraged by the people who spoke – the dignity, intelligence, wisdom and faith they expressed. We do still have Americans who hold to high ideals; the reverence for our heritage; to hope for our future freedom as citizens of a great country; and best of all, to faith in God whose kingdom will come ultimately either through us or in spite of us.
Jean Kling
Aiken