Letter: God should be allowed back in school

The schools that teach the children of the nation are now sporting locked doors, metal detectors, policemen and armed teachers. That was a trade off for in-school prayer, Bible reading and the 10 Commandments.
That trade has not worked and has produced a society of advertised homosexual activity, radical feminism, divorce rate increase, abortion, drugs and the almost total loss of family values. I think it's too late to save the nation but maybe not.
Allow God back into the schools. I for one know he wouldn't hurt us for the effort.
David Ackerson
Aiken