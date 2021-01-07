Letter: Forget Trump and move on

After so many fruitless attempts to overturn the process, President Donald Trump and numerous GOP politicians need to concede the election and prepare for the incoming President-elect Joe Biden. Most importantly, they need to quell the outrage of the Trump supporters and do their best to insure not only a peaceful transition but an end to the potential uprising that would surely cause more and possibly irreparable harm to this country during this very difficult time. We do not need another Civil War.
This chaos and tyranny serves no purpose and is only detrimental while we are in the midst of a serious pandemic, economic distress and countless other social issues. Though a difficult pill to swallow, the facts are the facts. Many poll workers, intelligence agencies and officials worked very hard to make sure the voting was done properly. Instead of trusting their work and their integrity, Trump is smearing them in favor of random conspiracy peddlers on Twitter. The recounts have been done. Nothing was "stolen or rigged." The American people have spoken loud and clear and need to be heard and acknowledged.
The unrest has to stop and the healing has to begin. Please, please give our country a chance to regroup, heal our wounds and progress – now. Otherwise, there is no hopeful tomorrow for us – at least not one that is conceivable.
Beverly Jackson
Aiken