Letter: Foreign policy should protect rights

A recent guest editorial and a column in the Aiken Standard illustrated a common ignorance of the purpose of a proper foreign policy.
The Post and Courier’s op-ed, “Biden must be wary on Iran, Middle East” (12/2/20), argued that Biden must not act too fast to “end military support for Saudi Arabia” as that would decrease stability in the Middle East and “amount to large concessions to Iran,” which would weaken the U.S. position in nuclear negotiations with Iran. Notice the underlying assumption that it is possible to have a meaningful negotiation with a nation that calls for our destruction every day and has never made reparations – let alone apologized – for its act of war in seizing our embassy and holding American hostages for more than a year. A further assumption is that an enemy of our enemy should be our friend. Is this true when both enemies are major exporters of an ideology that preaches the destruction of our values? Yet another assumption is that one purpose of our foreign policy is to improve stability in the rest of the world.
E.J. Dionne’s “Biden has to show that foreign policy elites got the message” (12/1/20) says that the message is: “economic security is national security.” He favors a foreign policy that moves “concern for the domestic economy from the periphery of foreign policy analysis to its center.” Whereas the writer of the guest editorial recognized that our foreign policy should have something to do with protecting our nation from other countries, Mr. Dionne wants to continue Trump’s mercantilist economic ideas to protect some American workers from competition abroad by preventing American consumers from trading freely – by taxing them with tariffs.
Neither writer seems to understand that the sole purpose of government – including its foreign policy – is to protect individual rights. They would benefit from reading Peter Schwartz’s book “The Foreign Policy of Self-Interest: A Moral Ideal for America.”
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken