Letter: For whom the bell tolls

I understand that most people are distracted by challenges in their daily lives and don’t have time to read, but I believe I have a very good reason for wanting to inform them of a serious threat that I believe is coming their way.
If you haven’t been paying close attention to what the Democrats are doing, then you missed their systematic plan to destroy our democracy as we know it by following a socialist/communist plan.
If Biden gets sworn in as president all of your daily distractions to support your families and make a living will become insignificant if he rules with a left leaning agenda. If that happens it will all be about survival.
How can I say this? All you have to do is look back in history and read about the despots that kept their people as slaves to their corrupt ideology.
Propaganda was used to divide the people through hate and dissension. Police and military were used to enforce insane laws.
If you think this is nonsense and all about gloom and doom then ask yourself why those Democratic states allowed anarchists to rob and burn down their cities? Why are they defunding the police and threatening to take away our weapons to protect ourselves? The simple answer is they know the majority will not fight without anything to fight with. They know that might makes right no matter how much we protest.
If we as a people don’t fight back the best way to sum up what will happen was expressed by 16th-century writer John Donne who said it best, “For whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.”
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville