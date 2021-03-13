Letter: Fight for Kay McIver to keep her job

After the last election cycle, the allegations by the Aiken County Republican Party of local election fraud escalated, reflecting similarly unfounded outrage at the national level. I am hoping that our excellent Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections is not now becoming a target of extreme elements.
State Rep. Melissa Oremus has the right to not appoint the vice chairperson of the Election Board Kay McIver and instead appoint her replacement. However, I question her motivation of replacing a commissioner with more than 25 years of experience. Oremus tweeted solidarity with former President Trump’s rage on Dec. 24 that Republicans weren’t “up in arms & fighting over the fact that the Democrats stole the rigged presidential election.” Oremus retweeted the post with her own comment, “I agree! Rise up republicans!” Twelve days later, the Capitol building in D.C. was under assault by a mob of armed and violent extremists.
If you think this is wrong, contact State Sen. Tom Young, chair of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation, or Oremus to express your concern regarding the dismissal of Kay McIver, ostensibly on the basis of age, disregarding McIver’s extensive experience and tireless dedication to ensuring a free and fair election process for all. (McIver, by the way, is many years younger than our current president and his predecessor). The integrity of our Aiken County Board of Registrations and Elections should be cherished, ensured and protected and not compromised by the actions of a proponent of The Big Lie.
Teresa Harper
Aiken