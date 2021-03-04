Letter: Family Pharmacy deserves our thanks

My wife Vicki and I feel compelled to write to publicly express our appreciation to Jay and the rest of the staff at Aiken Family Pharmacy on Price Avenue. We were blessed to get both of our COVID vaccinations there, the second one on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18.
It was an awful day to be outside and yet there they were giving vaccinations from early morning into the afternoon with extraordinarily little protection from the cold miserable weather. That takes dedication and a desire to help others.
How fortunate we are to live in Aiken!
Don & Vicki Carlberg
Aiken