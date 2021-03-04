You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Family Pharmacy deserves our thanks

Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of Metro Creative

My wife Vicki and I feel compelled to write to publicly express our appreciation to Jay and the rest of the staff at Aiken Family Pharmacy on Price Avenue. We were blessed to get both of our COVID vaccinations there, the second one on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18.

It was an awful day to be outside and yet there they were giving vaccinations from early morning into the afternoon with extraordinarily little protection from the cold miserable weather. That takes dedication and a desire to help others.

How fortunate we are to live in Aiken!

Don & Vicki Carlberg

Aiken

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News