Letter: Exploring DeVine's column more deeply

Jack DeVine in his Jan. 15 column makes several erroneous points worthy of a response. For example, his hint that the election really was stolen and his assault on free speech claiming that private companies can censor. Here I will just focus on the best part where he recognizes an important issue but does not dig into it deeply enough.
Mr. DeVine sees similarities between the chaotic events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and those of last summer (in Portland, Seattle, etc.). He says,”It is high time we recognize that violent behaviour… is unacceptable.” Unfortunately, he downplays the events, calling the violence on Capitol property an incursion by “rowdy protestors” and emphasizing that their actions didn’t reach the level of British soldiers in 1812 or Nazi stormtroopers on Kristallnacht.
He should have delved deeper by making distinctions among the activities called protests. A peaceful protest takes place on property with the owners’ permission. An unlawful protest violates the property owners’ rights – whether trespassing or acting in an unsanctioned manner. When a crowd’s actions spread beyond permitted property, the crowd becomes a mob and the actions are not a protest but a riot. When the purpose of the protest is to intimidate a government, the crowd is, in effect, conspiring to commit terrorism and the actions are terrorism.
Unfortunately many protests take place on streets, which are intended for traffic. Private owners would not likely permit such demonstrations but governments do. If such protests were illegal, demonstrators would be violating rights and would have to be willing to suffer legal penalties. Such civil disobedience gave the civil rights movement its moral standing. Today’s activists, having no respect for the rule of law nor the courage of Martin Luther King Jr., flee or resist arrest.
Mr. DeVine is correct in seeing the commonality between storming police stations in the cause of defunding the police and storming the Capitol to interfere with the electoral process. The actors were not merely out-of-control “protestors” but terrorists. Both groups were evil, the latter more so: the former attacked local government while the latter attacked the nation as a whole. There’s a saying that one side’s terrorists are the other side's freedom fighters. Our partisan politicians and biased media call the demonstrators they favor “protestors” and the others “rioters.” Neither side correctly identifies both as terrorists.
Mr. DeVine believes “the violent behavior…is part and parcel of our desperate need for unity.” If there is to be any hope of reuniting the U.S., our politicians should rebuke all who tolerate terrorists of any stripe – especially those “on their side.”
Actually, the root cause of the violence is not a need for unity but our turning away from individualism and reason – the essential ideas of the Enlightenment. Instead of honoring individual rights, too many believe that the might of their tribe makes right. And when you abandon reason, you will threaten violence to intimidate the government into treating your tribe differently. Without reason you get its opposite: force.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken