Letter: Everyone should wear a mask

According to Mr. Rustad's letter, the virus is killing the economy. In actuality, it's people who are killing the economy. But it's not the people who Mr. Rustad's thinks – it's the people who have chosen – for their own selfish reasons – to ignore medical advice and thus create an atmosphere of pandemic threat.
He wants to abolish the mandatory mask-wearing ordinance but he doesn't realize that the reason why so many (the majority) are not patronizing businesses is not that they have to wear a mask, but rather they are afraid of people like him who refuse to wear a mask. Many more people rightly believe that wearing a mask in an effective way to control this serious pandemic and they will do their best to avoid those who do not.
If our political leaders had realized that and acting accordingly this pandemic would have subsided months ago.
Stephen Pearcy
Aiken