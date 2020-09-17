Letter: Everyone can't be wrong about Trump

Who doesn't like Donald Trump?
A lot of people, it turns out, many of them Republicans.
In 2016, Sen. Lindsey Graham helped lead the charge. He called Trump a kook, crazy and “unfit for office." Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley joined the fray. She called on Trump to denounce his white supremacist supporters and release his tax returns. He's done neither.
Since then, folks have gotten to know Trump better.
"He lies – practically every word that comes out of his mouth," says Stuart Stevens, a GOP strategist who worked for President George W. Bush.
"Donald Trump has been the worst president this country has ever had," says political strategist Steve Schmidt, who worked for both Bush and Sen. John McCain.
Then there are the ex-Trump officials who have denounced their old boss.
"Stunningly uninformed," says former national security adviser John Bolton.
“…doesn't like to read. Doesn't read briefing reports,” says former secretary of state Rex Tillerson.
“He is creating hate in our democracy,” says ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, a lifelong Republican now stumping for Joe Biden.
And then there's Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, who calls Trump a Mafia don. "He can't be trusted, and you shouldn't believe a word he utters," Cohen says. "If he says something is huge, it's probably small. If he says something will work, it probably won't. And if he says he cares about you and your family, he certainly does not."
Republicans get it. During the Democratic National Convention, more than 70 former GOP national security officials endorsed Joe Biden and signed a letter calling Trump "unfit to lead." A week later, 27 former Republican lawmakers announced their support for Biden – on the first day of the Republican National Convention.
Even Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump's older sister and a former judge, says her brother, "Has no principles. None. None."
But don't fret. There's an alternative to the man GOP leaders call “divisive,” "unhinged” and “off the rails.”
It's Joe Biden. You won't find his name on a bottle of wine, a failed casino, a grand jury subpoena or a class-action lawsuit. You won’t find it on a check to a porn star. But you can find it on this year's ballot.
Paul Davis
Aiken