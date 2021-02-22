Letter: Every American deserves a vote

The real tragedy for the Republican Party is that it believes it can hold on to power only if it disenfranchises minorities. Donald Trump cries, "(Democrats)… had things, levels of voting that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” Republican legislators rush to enact voter suppression laws.
The Republicans have suppressed voters since the Civil War. The party name may have changed but they’re playing the same music like the artist formerly known as Prince.
After the Civil War local and state laws, “Black code,” defined where and how Blacks could work. Post reconstruction (1865-1877) the Ku Klux Klan rose and segregationist laws blossomed with a poison fruit, separate everything, even drinking fountains. Sen. Strom Thurmond filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes to block the 1957 Civil Rights Act. Poll taxes were declared illegal by a Supreme Court ruling in 1966 but Republicans invented new ways to discourage minority votes. The 15th Amendment of 1870 gave African Americans the right to vote, but 100 years later the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was needed to stamp out the most egregious voter suppression laws.
Today there are massive purges of voting rolls. Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp purged 560,000 voters on a single day in 2017, and won the governorship in 2018. Gwinnett County threw out absentee ballots in that election in violation of the Civil Rights Act.
Texas has closed 750 polling places since 2012, mostly in minority communities. In 2020 Texas limited absentee ballot drop-offs to one per county. Michigan legislators passed laws restricting the nonpartisan League of Women Voters and other third parties from assisting voter registration. In 2020 Native Americans living on a reservation without a street address could not vote because of Voter ID laws.
In South Carolina Nikki Haley enacted a Voter ID law in 2011 that violated the 1965 Civil Rights Act. The law was tweaked and now adds a labyrinth of steps on casting provisional ballots. In 2020 voter absentee ballots were certified then decertified for lack of a witness signature.
Republicans say they are preventing voter fraud. However, a 20-year nonpartisan study found "the level of fraud (is) "exceedingly rare" since it occurs only in "0.00006 percent" of instances… about five times less likely than getting hit by lightning in the United States." The National Weather Service says that 43 people are killed by lightning in any year. In the 2020 election 158 million votes were cast.
The right to vote has been earned by the bloodshed of civil war soldiers, of Medgar Evers, of the 1963 church bombing victims (Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley), of Martin Luther King Jr. and others. The right defended by Capitol Policeman Eugene Goodman.
Every American deserves to be heard through the ballot box in the great experiment in democracy that is the United States of America.
Johnny Walker
Aiken