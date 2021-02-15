Letter: Equal and same are not synonymous

After calling for unity and civil discourse in his fine inaugural speech, President Joe Biden went right to work destroying that notion. He arbitrarily fired the leadership of the NLRB, rescinded the 1776 commission, cancelled the Keystone pipeline which affects thousands of jobs and dismissed our Canadian relationship.
Then the topper for so called "women's rights," he decides that transgender men can compete in women's sports. This shows complete ignorance of the differences between males and females and effectively collapses women's sports.
When does anyone begin to understand that equal and same are not synonymous words?
Then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants a "Ministry of Truth," as if our language has not been attacked so thoroughly that now someone decides what is truth.
"The fate of America cannot depend on any one man. The greatness of America is grounded in principles and not on any single personality." — Franklin D. Roosevelt
Sheila Wagner
Aiken