Letter: Enforcement key to limiting litter

I think I have a solution for the trash on our roads. I think that at least 80-90% comes from pickup trucks that do not have a top or something to cover the back.
I have seen trash blow out of these trucks.
Some owners throw the trash left over from lunch in the back instead of a trash can. This explains the food and drink containers in the ditch areas. It has been a very long time since I have observed someone put down their window and throw trash out. It probably still happens but not enough to be the cause of all this trash.
In my area, the homeowners pick up trash and within a few days drink cans and plastic bags etc. are back.
If there was an ordinance that called for covers on the back of pickups we could cut down on the trash. The laws we have should be enforced. Whatever happened to the $500 fine for littering? You litter then you pay a fine.
Ella Culler
Aiken