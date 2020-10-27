Letter: Electoral College is necessary

In a recent letter on Oct. 16, the author wants the president to be selected by popular vote instead of by the Electoral College, but ignores the two sovereign groups that approve their state’s Electoral College members. Similar to the U.S. House of Representatives (individuals) and the U.S. Senate (States) that make up the U.S. Congress, the Electoral College members are also voted on by individuals and their state’s Congress.
Historically, states with the largest population are run by Democrats, leaving mostly rural areas to Republicans. With that, the author promotes the “National Popular Vote Bill,” but she doesn’t mention that it would only take 12 of the most populated (Democrat-run) states to disenfranchise the voters in the remaining 38 (Republican-held rural) states and its people.
The Founding Fathers created the U.S. Congress to represent the passions of the people (U.S. House of Representatives) and the interests of the states (U.S. Senate). Together, Congress could debate and compromise to help pass the best laws for both the individual and state interests.
For the election of a U.S. president, the Founding Fathers also wanted the citizen’s passions and state’s interests to be represented through the Electoral College. Unlike the passage of laws, the Electoral College members would vote for an individual best suited to run the executive branch, to carry out U.S. law and represent the United States. A president would not have to represent those 12 states he/she would have to favor for an election, but would have to support those products produced in all states and those individual liberties accomplished by the free creation of their products made in their state(s) and trading on the world stage.
With a “National Popular Vote,” the president’s election would be based on the passions of as few as 12 states. This would effectively ignore the passions of the people and interests of the remaining 38 states. Neither states nor countries around the world could rely on the ability of products coming from all states, or U.S. policy regarding crime or conflict, as they would rightly be concerned about the ever-changing passions of the American people from a few populous states.
The Founding Fathers created the U.S. Constitution, showing they did indeed care about all of its citizenry. One way was through the Electoral College, with its members representing both the sovereignty of all people and all states. Without it, we wouldn't have a president of the United States, but a president that would be grateful to a few states through the disenfranchising National Popular Vote Bill.
A. Bond
Aiken