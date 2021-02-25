Letter: Don't vote for Democrats

Recently, there was a nice piece on the candidates for North Augusta. The one thing that stood out though, was that of the six candidates, only one had a dour, "What are you looking at" antagonist look on his face.
Since things have been going so well for the Democratic Party in destroying our workforce, military capability and the America most of us love, I asked myself, would I vote for Richard Adams? The answers is no. The last thing North Augusta or any place else needs is another Democrat in office. Ask yourself one question "Why do we need a wall around our Capitol?" I think they are afraid that Americans will have enough of this nonsense, so now retreat behind a wall and keep three battalions of National Guard personnel on hand, just in case. Guess the infantry whose original mission was to protect the Capitol can't be trusted.
President Biden has made it his objective to overturn every program, bill, whatever that former President Trump put in place. They all can't be wrong for America, unless it is your intention to destroy America. Along with Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer, I cannot recall a more vicious, vindictive, angry, spoiled like a little child who couldn't get his/her way group of politicians. They are truly an embarrassment. Friends of ours from overseas cannot understand what is happening to the U.S.
If I was part of North Augusta's administration, I would pay very close attention when it comes to voting time. What do you bet, the Democrat will win, but only by just enough. So I say to you in North Augusta, think before you vote.
By the way, I come from Democratic parents, but of the Democratic Party of the ’40s and ’50s and don't agree with today's Party's goals.
Richard Wilson
Aiken