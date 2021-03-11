Letter: Don't get an abortion if you don't want one

Pro-life or pro-birth: I beg to differ with S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson who stated: "The Heartbeat Law protects life."
No, this law protects birth. Inherent in his statement is that life begins at conception. There are thousands of women and men who do not hold that belief as well as religions that do not hold that belief. If you do believe that life begins at conception, don't get an abortion.
If, as Wilson says, "nothing is more important or fundamental" as life, why are there no laws prohibiting a man from walking into a drugstore, pharmacy or even a gas station to purchase condoms? The use of a condom stops an unwanted pregnancy. Why are there no laws prohibiting a man from getting a vasectomy? A man can go into his doctor's office and say: "I don't want to have children" – snip, snip – the end to an unwanted pregnancy. Or he says "I have two children and I don't want any more – snip, snip – the end to an unwanted pregnancy. A decision made between a man and his doctor.
That is the same decision to be made between a woman and her doctor – an unwanted pregnancy. You do not want to know the physical, emotional and/or financial state of the woman; you only want the child, whose life you believe began at conception, to be born. But if a man can end an unwanted pregnancy without any interference from the government, it is a woman's right to do the same and the Supreme Court has already ruled on this matter.
Now the taxpayers of South Carolina have to fund legal challenges which could take years to unfold. For what reason? Because a male-dominated legislature wants to assert its power over a woman's body. And a supposed non-denominational legislative body wants you to believe as they – that life begins at conception. Bottom line – if you don't believe in abortion, don't get one.
Margaret Blackman
Aiken