Letter: DOE settlement should fund litter efforts

This letter is to complement the folks detailed in Aiken Standards article “Trash Warriors.” Great job and initiative for this much needed effort.
Here’s an idea to propose to our state legislators: Please provide funding for this effort on providing litter clean up crews via the SCDOT. This past summer Highway 19 was cleaned up from Aiken all the way to Edgefield. They did a great job and it lasted almost three weeks. I applaud whomever it was in the SCDOT Aiken location who initiated this effort. With Aiken’s newfound revenue stream coming from the $800 million the DOE lawsuit settlement, it would be a good use of resources to use some of this money, say $2-3 million invested to fund SCDOT clean up crews in Aiken on a regular basis to clear the main roads of Aiken County.
It would benefit the county and city as our main state roads, 19, 78, 1 just to name a few, are the pathways traveled by many who visit here and are in dire need of some serious clean up efforts. These monies set aside could put more folks to work and benefit all of the county at the same time to help in clean up our litter problem. I suggest a minimum of three crews be set up with the funding set aside from the lawsuit monies, for permanent clean up crews doing litter pick up five days a week on our Aiken County state roads as a good starting point.
When visitors come in to Aiken using our state roads, the litter should not be the first impression of our great place to live and work. The other message is if some trash blows out of your vehicle do the right thing and stop and pick it up, it is all our job not to litter. Lets all work at getting our beautiful Aiken cleaned up.
Jim Hidlay
Aiken