Letter: Division serves Dem interests

As I am composing this letter to the Aiken Standard, I can feel our nation healing. It starts with the snap impeachment of President Trump.
In the Jan. 15 edition of the Aiken Standard, there is an AP article stating that the Senate will have a trial for the President Trump after he leaves office. Really? Let's have a Kum Ba Yah moment to celebrate the bringing of the nation together.
With all the issues facing our nation, Congress is wasting time on an issue that divides the nation. Let's be clear, the Democrats have no interest in unifying the nation. Division serves their focus on remaking America, an America that most of us do not want.
Ed Sabo
Aiken