Letter: DiStefano misunderstands purpose of government

If you want to know the root of the sloppy thinking used to rationalize the “nanny state,” look no further than Anthony DiStefano’s column “Truth, trust and the common good.” His mistaken premises have been used to justify every violation of rights from forcing you to pay for others’ education to forcing your children and grandchildren to pay for your retirement and health care.
Mr. DiStefano writes, “Isn’t the government supposed to be about us – ’we, the people’ – our needs and problems?” This shows deep ignorance of (or willful blindness to) the fundamental political principle the Founding Fathers identified in the Declaration of Independence: The purpose of government is to protect individual rights. The break with England was precisely because the English government went beyond that proper limitation on government force.
He also writes that government officials “have to balance individual rights with serving the Common Good.” This reveals two other errors:
First, moral principles are not to be compromised; they are absolute in the context in which they are valid and irrelevant otherwise. For example, the fundamental virtue of rationality is absolute in the context of pursuing your life as a human and irrelevant if you’ve no desire to live. The government’s protection of individual rights is an absolute if its purpose is to allow individuals to live as humans – i.e., to lead independent, productive, rational lives free from “nanny state” enforcers. Any other purpose of the state, such as “the greatest good for the greatest number” makes individual rights irrelevant.
This leads to the second error: the lack of any definition for “Common Good.” (By the way, a clue to his inclination of where the balance should be is that he capitalizes common good but not individual rights.) The only sensible meaning of common good (or public good or general welfare) destroys the notion that it can be balanced with individual rights: The only goods held in common by everyone ARE individual rights. The end result of a government that is pulled by the various groups claiming to represent the undefined – and undefinable – common good is socialism or communism.
Mr. DiStefano’s column illustrates how far the U.S. has come from its birth during the enlightenment when most educated Americans were individualists instead of collectivists and valued reason rather than muddled thinking.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken