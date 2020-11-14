Letter: Different takeaways from the election

Jack DeVine projects himself as a reasonable mainstream guy, but his Nov. 11 column "Takeaways from a tumultuous election" is riddled with the kinds of mischaracterizations for which he has become locally famous. I will speak to three of them.
First and most dangerous is his characterization of the “massive and mysterious vote count shift” as having a “distinctly fishy smell.” If he was surprised by the massive vote count shift, he should re-evaluate where he gets his news. Everything I watched and read prepared me to expect exactly that shift. For example: Pennsylvania Democrats overwhelmingly voted early by mail. Republicans, at the urging of the president, overwhelmingly voted same-day, in person. The Pennsylvania legislature prohibited counting mail-in ballots until Election Day. What is so mysterious about a huge Republican lead on election night followed by days of counting Democratic votes? A similar scenario played out in Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia – all states with Republican legislatures.
My second disagreement is with DeVine’s characterization of the Biden campaign’s focus on the president’s mishandling of the COVID response as “ludicrous.” The pathetic COVID response by this administration was not its first failure, but was certainly the most visible and consequential. Everything from testing failures to the complete cockup of the PPE procurement effort and the inability to articulate a coherent national strategy was a miserable failure. It is preposterous to claim that Biden “planted needless public distrust” when it was Trump who downplayed the threat and politicized mask wearing, just to name a couple of his unforced errors. For a comprehensive summary of America’s failures to respond to COVID-19, check out the documentary "Totally Under Control."
My third objection is to DeVine’s reference to the “baseless Russia collusion investigation.” Bob Mueller (a lifelong Republican, widely respected and praised by Republicans when he was appointed special counsel) found plenty of evidence of wrongdoing involving the Trump campaign and the Russians, as evidenced by 37 indictments, seven guilty pleas or convictions and 14 other criminal matters which were referred to the Justice Department. Many Trump associates repeatedly lied to investigators and to Congress about their contacts with Russians. Perhaps only one Republican in Congress – Mitt Romney – believes that any of the charges rise to the level of “impeachable,” but to call the investigation baseless is to say that none of this matters. Is that where we are now?
While I take vehement exception to several points in the column, I actually agree with his conclusion when he states “…the principal outcome of the 2020 election is the rejection of extremism … The election was a solid win for the moderate track, the sensible center. It’s a voter mandate to start working together on solving problems rather than arguing about them.” In the last two presidential elections, one party has chosen a moderate candidate over the extremists. To the extent there are any moderate Republicans left, if you want to support the sensible center as DeVine calls it, please think about that mandate. Moderate Democrats could use some more ballast over here.
Pamela Kennedy
Aiken