Letter: DeVine wrong about Capitol riots

In Jack DeVine’s recent column, a lame attempt was made to equate the Jan. 6 riot with the recent marches against inequality. These marches attracted an unwelcome rabble element intent on destruction.
The Jan. 6 mob specifically targeted the seat of our democracy – congress – wherein our elected leaders were about to count and validate ballots of the Electoral College. In rising up against established authority (the definition of insurrection) they disrupted with violence a Constitutional process.
Fortunately, the mob did not find Vice President Mike Pence nor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The sight of the mock scaffolding for hanging the vice president was horrible but surely meant just as a scare tactic.
By any measure this was a bad omen for democracy and should not be made light of. Throughout history, democracies have been short-lived, seldom more than 200 years. Perhaps if Mr. DeVine had been among those cowering under their desks on Jan. 6, his column might have been less dismissive.
Maxine Dexter
Aiken