Letter: DeVine needs to acknowledge reality

Jack DeVine’s column on Jan. 15, 2021, is a shameful diatribe against all Americans who value our right to free and fair elections. He calls Jan. 6 “an ugly, ugly day” and even ascribes the fault to Trump who triggered the assault.
Mr. DeVine then goes on to say that everyone else who is aghast at this assault is overreacting. And “That kind of hyperbole doesn’t help at all.” I beg to differ. This was not just an assault against our physical Capitol building. It was an assault against all our free and fair elections.
Mr. Devine tries to equate an assault against members of Congress to the protests against police brutality. He is unequivocally wrong. The issue is not whether violent protests are right or wrong. The issue is that white supremacists, enabled and emboldened by a sitting president and Republican members of Congress used violence to try to overturn an election. And not just any election, but an election that has been deemed the “most secure in American history” by federal election infrastructure officials.
He goes on to say that “The rush to condemnation and sanction of any who challenged the 2020 election is another misguided reaction…” He is unequivocally wrong here too. There was no rush to condemnation. For two months, complicit Republicans, led by Trump, Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and Rudy Giuliani, tried to get the states to overthrow this election by discarding ballots cast in cities with majorities of African-Americans. And the Trump campaign filed over 50 lawsuits against the election. In every single one of those 50 plus court cases that were filed, all were thrown out by even Trump appointed judges for lack of evidence of any systemic fraud.
Mr. DeVine is also overlooking the recounts of those swing states that Trump won in 2016 but lost in 2020. Those re-counts proved that Biden won. Even Republican secretaries of state certified the election. And even in Georgia, that had three recounts, the Republican secretary of state refused to be intimidated by Trump. Thank heavens we have honorable Republicans still in this country.
Every single time Mr. DeVine, President Trump, Rep. Joe Wilson and other Republicans refuse to say Biden won this free and fair election, it is a dog whistle to those white supremacists who just assaulted our Capitol and tried to overturn this election. I am calling on you, Mr. DeVine to stand up for this democracy and acknowledge what the Electoral College said: Based on a free and fair election, Mr. Biden of Delaware is our next president.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken